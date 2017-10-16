Transcript for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl expected to enter guilty plea at a hearing that begins this morning

Now to that ABC news exclusive. Army sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is talking to cameras for the first time since being released by the Taliban. After he was captured walking off a combat outpost in Afghanistan. That was eight years ago. This morning he is expected to plead guilty to charges of desertion and endangering his fellow soldiers at ft. Bragg. Our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross is here with much more. Good morning. Good morning. Sergeant Bergdahl is expected to enter a guilty plea during a hearing that begins at ft. Bragg this morning. In an exclusive TV interview he said it would be impossible to get a fair trial given the words of candidate Donald Trump who is now his commander in chief. My name is Bowe Bergdahl. Reporter: Bowe Bergdahl had been held five years by the Taliban when he was released in this dramatic moment. Squinting in the sunlight after being confined to a cage by his captors U.S. Special forces were there for the handover. As Bergdahl was gaining his freedoms the U.S. Was releasing five Taliban prisoners from Guantanamo as part of a prisoner swap, a deal that became a highly politicized issue especially given that Bergdahl had walked off his post without permission and that at least two soldiers were seriously injured during the search to find him. He is a traitor. A no good traitor. He should have been executed. Reporter: Now in his first on camera interview obtained exclusively by ABC news Bergdahl says the words of candidate trump would have made a fair trial impossible. May as well go back to kangaroo courts and lynch mobs, that got what they wanted. Bing, boom, he's gone. Reporter: The people who are to the point of saying, yeah, just shoot him, you can never convince those people to change their minds. Does it hurt? It does. Reporter: He told a British filmmaker himself held by the same Taliban group he wants to fight back against what he calls the false reports that he was a traitor. And declared himself a, quotquo quote, humujahid. Reporter: Bergdahl twice tried to escape and was somewherely punished, beaten and put in a cage like an animal. It's a cage that was welded together, about seven foot long but six foot wide. How long were you in there for. Second, fourth, fifth year. Reporter: The question is what punishment does sergeant Bergdahl deserve including possible prison? In the interview recorded last year Bergdahl does not address why he walked away from his post but as for that he said the report and an incompetent commander. People in the military doubt that and think it's no excuse for what he did. You can see more of our Bowe Bergdahl exclusive on "World news tonight" and also a special edition of "Nightline."

