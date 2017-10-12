Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots suspect in Florida

More
Cellphone video and body-cam footage has emerged showing the moment that a man was shot and killed by a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy in Lauderdale Lakes.
2:23 | 12/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots suspect in Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51699066,"title":"Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots suspect in Florida","duration":"2:23","description":"Cellphone video and body-cam footage has emerged showing the moment that a man was shot and killed by a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy in Lauderdale Lakes.","url":"/GMA/video/sheriffs-deputy-fatally-shoots-suspect-florida-51699066","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.