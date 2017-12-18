Transcript for Must-have shipping deadlines for last-minute holiday shopping

Cecilia reporting from the white house. Than thanks. Christmas just a week away and today may be your last chance to ship gifts without breaking the bank and Rebecca Jarvis here with details. What are the deadlines. Christmas falls on a Monday which means you have the full weekend to shop but deadlines come earlier so if you look at things today is one of the last days to get things out. At the least expensive option with U.P.S., for example, it's three days, tomorrow, Tuesday, December 19th is the deadline forfefex express saver and U.S. Postal first class are your cheapest option, Wednesday, December 20th, FedEx two-day, U.P.S. Two-day air and U.S. Postal priority mail. They'll cost you more but still get there by Christmas. Thursday, December 21st, FedEx overnight, U.P.S. Next day air and the last option, really here is Friday, December 22nd, U.S. Postal service priority mail express will guarantee it gets there by Christmas day. You also have the FedEx same day option on Christmas day. The longer you wait the more you pay. Exactly, you really need to get it done earlier. Last-minute shoppers, what are the best options. Amazon, frankly, if you're going to go online and make this happen online your best option is there because you -- if you're a prime member and you can sign up for the membership you've got two-day shipping on December 22nd, Saturday, December 23rd, one day and can wait until the last minute Christmas eve. Wow. If you need to. If you need to. Rebecca, thanks very much. Good thing Santa is always on time. We want to go to ginger with

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.