Sierra Leone mudslides death toll now above 400, UN says

The U.N. humanitarian agency put the death toll at 409 after the flooding and mudslides in the West African nation's capital, Freetown, on Monday morning.
0:11 | 08/18/17

Comments
Transcript for Sierra Leone mudslides death toll now above 400, UN says
And the African nation of Sierra Leon more than 400 people are now confirmed dead 600 others still missing. Following catastrophic mudslides unfortunately more rain could trigger further disaster there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

