Transcript for Simone Biles says she was 'sexually abused' by team doctor

We begin with olympic gymnast Simone Biles sharing that very personal story saying she was also molested by team doctor Larry Nassar who is facing a sentencing hearing today and, Amy, Simone's statement on social media was so powerful. Extraordinary statement she put out saying she's felt broken, but she calls herself a survivor now and says she is no longer afraid to share her story. She is a 4'8" giant. Reporter: Five-time olympic medalist Simone Biles one of the biggest stars in gymnastics now saying she too was sexually abused by Larry Nassar coming forward one day before Nassar's sentencing for sexual assault charges writing I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar. For too long I've asked myself was I too naive? Was it my fault? I now know the answer to those question, no, no, it was not my fault. Exuberance, the joy that she brought to millions cheering her on at the Rio olympics and to think she's been harboring this secret, to think that this horror happened to her as well, wow, it's just awful. Reporter: The gold medalist joining over 140 accusers including fellow olympians Mckayla Maroney, gabby Douglas and Aly raisman who spoke about her alleged abuse in an interview with "60 minutes." I am a victim of sexual abuse. Like it's really not an easy thing to let yourself believe that. Reporter: When raisman iffers said she was a victim ex-teammate Douglas tweeted women should dress modestly and be classy. Biles rushed to raisman's defense tweeting to Douglas as your teammate I expected more from you and to support her. I support you, Aly and all the women out there. Douglas apologized for her remarks and then came forward as one of Nassar's victims. Now Biles says the stories from her teammates helped her break her silence writing after hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors I though he this horrific experience does not define me. I won't let one man and the others that enabled had him to steal my love and joy. I think the message there is no deadline in terms of talking about me too and talking about the terrible things that someone might have done to you. Simone Biles has shown that. Reporter: Meanwhile, Nassar who is currently serving 60 years in prison on child pornography and sexual misconduct charges -- Guilty as stated, your honor. Ter: -- Will be sentenced again this week after pleading guilty to seven separate charges of sexual assault. And at Nassar's sentencing hearing which begins today and is expected to go through Friday, he will hear from nearly 100 accusers, many of them say they hope to look him in the eye and hold him accountable but it shows you just how difficult it is to come forward. You know, Biles now coming forward after hearing from her friends but it is troubling to just see how many women he assaulted. And how she pointed out others also others who enabled him. He could not have -- there's no way that others were not aware. With more than 100 victims. Right. There had to have been. Caused a lot of pain. Very brave of them all to step up and, you know, bring it to

