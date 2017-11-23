Transcript for Simple tips for a stress-free holiday season

Thanksgiving morning we all love the holidays but for many of us the pressure of juggling work and travel, family, plus high expectations can result in anxiety. During the holidays do you, Sarah knight says. The holidays full of joy and laughter and sometimes stress. ??? Everyone all around at the same time and cooking and craziness and like seeing in-laws. Reporter: Author and anti-guru Sarah knight has a no nonsense approach to getting through the holidays. The happiest time of the year when lots of us are encountering family and having to maybe mellow some personals that we wouldn't normally do throughout the rest of the year. Reporter: In "You do you" she advised holiday hosts to check into perfectionist rehab. Cross two things off your to do list and your life will be easier. Set aside me time. Plan some time for yourself. To know that you can kind of relax a little bit somewhere during your trip. Your mom doesn't take care of herself. She takes a run every morning. After all this do you have a foot massage scheduled? I do those every once in a while anyway. Reporter: And plan a good offense. You walk right up to your aunt Janet and instead of letting her ask why you're still single or when you're going to have babies, you say, I ran just the New York City marathon. You have a play-by-play for conversation. It puts you in a better head space to enjoy your time around family and feel good about doing you. Dan, you're saying amen. Yeah, I like that idea of playing offense. I'll tackle my difficult -- anyway -- Good for any interaction with anybody, whether family or at work. You kind of plan your moment. Plan your conversation. I like it. One couple we spoke to said we don't stress because we love and accept each other for who you are is the secret.

