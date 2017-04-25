Transcript for Singer Patti LaBelle shares dessert recipes and reunites with superfan

with you and this wonderful, wonderful woman. A dear friend. One of the legendary singers of our time. Superstar in the kitchen. She can burn, yes, she can. The best selling cookbook and her own cooking show. Her new cookbook, "Desserts la belle" is out today. She's here to show us her swe sweetest treats. Also coming up, singing jazz. You can listen. I guess you can, if you like. My first jazz album. It's called "Bel image. ." We have a clip of the video. Shoutout to Patti Labelle. I wept and bought the Patti Labelle pie. Sweet potato Patti Labelle. Patti! ??? Whoa yeah ??? Makes you want to sing. Things went crazy after that came out. Walmart sold out. The sweet potato pie was done, done, done, from my mother and father's recipes. It with us selling well where it was selling. Baby James comes on and shocks everybody. Then more and more people bought the pie. Big-time. All the time. Wnt they selling on Ebay for $1,000? They had all kinds of crazy prices for the pie. A blessing. A blessing in disguise. He's one of my best friends now. We want to share some of these recipes. It makes you want to dance when you're in -- we're going to have dancers bring out the pies for us. Please. Bring the first run out. ??? I saw that. No, he didn't. Yes, he did. Oh. Tell us about this. This is the red velvet cake. My sister, Jackie, and I, had so many problems in our life when she was alive. Like we fought a lot. And she wanted me to make her an egg sandwich when she was in the hospital. You know, stage 4 cancer. I said, I can't bring it today, baby, I'll cook it tomorrow. My aunt called me and said, sugar, don't rush. She just passed on. There's a picture of y'all. Hey, Jackie. Hey, baby. She loves my red velvet cake. It's a redepartmentive cake. When I make it, I think of Jackie and smile. I think she's forgiven me. Right, baby? Yeah. Another secret ingredient? This secret up ingredient is cocoa and vanilla. To give it the rich, purple red look. That, you know, Michael. I'm quiet. If I'm quiet, that means it's good. It gives it the beautiful color. The whole audience has it. Oh, you have it? What to you think? It's so, so good. How about raspberry pie? Mg That means it's time for our dancing man. ??? Don't hurt yourself. Don't hurt yourself. Don't hurt yourself. Whee! Boy. They walk off. This is fun. This is so much fun. Thank you for dancing, baby boy. Tell us about this. The raspberry, my aunt, Hattie Mae. She was everything for me. She would make them for my father. He ate it for years and years. He didn't want to hurt her feelings. He wareally wanted strawberry pie. The taste testers? Are you loving it? Did you get snit. The first two dancers were MM, MM, MM. We got a real surprise for the third dancer. Come on out! Come on, James. Let's see. Hey, everybody. Hey, James. James. How are you? Fierce, baby. Good to see you. Thank you. Greatest video ever. Thank you, thank you. Thank you. Look at you. James, you brought lemon bars. Your moving on from sweet potato pies. You have to go from sweet potato to lemon. You go from Patti! To lemon. What's the story behind the lemon bars. My son's favorite. A then crust. Parkment paper. Sprinkle the dust. I add tangerine and lemon zest. Just halt extra zest. ? Come on, tange. If you had to do something to the camera to describe your feelings about the bar, what would you do? I'm going to taste the lemon bar. Get sugar on you. But no worries. Patti! We've been blessed. It feels like hooefb. You know what? This -- I'm going to punch you -- I had to shout my way away. You scare me sometimes. You've been working together. We did a show together. I brought him out op lady marmalade. He came out and sang and killed the people. We cooked together. I had a Thanksgiving dinner for him and quest love. They were begging know cook. Came for that. You vice president had Thanksgiving until you have had Patti's. You have Patti's Thanksgiving. I'm coming for Easter. I need to be resurrected. I'm going to be at Barnes & noble 6:00 on fifth avenue. So come, please. All right. I'm going to talk to you on my podcast. You have a wonderful store Troy share. Mispatti, everybody. Thank you so much. You can get all of these

