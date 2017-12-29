Singer speaks out on Corey Lewandowski sexual assault allegation

More
Joy Villa speaks to "GMA" about the police report she filed against President Trump's former campaign manager for allegedly slapping her butt at a holiday party.
7:26 | 12/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Singer speaks out on Corey Lewandowski sexual assault allegation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52041462,"title":"Singer speaks out on Corey Lewandowski sexual assault allegation","duration":"7:26","description":"Joy Villa speaks to \"GMA\" about the police report she filed against President Trump's former campaign manager for allegedly slapping her butt at a holiday party.","url":"/GMA/video/singer-speaks-corey-lewandowski-sexual-assault-allegation-52041462","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.