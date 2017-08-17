Transcript for Sisters, aged 10 and 12, launch a solar eclipse project with NASA

watching and a welcome to our audience who is here with us this morning. Welcome, you guys. They're excited and a lot of people are excited because the solar eclipse is on Monday and it has scientists across the country excited and two of the most excited may behese two sisters, 10-year-old Kimberly and 12-year-old Rebecca. They're going to send up their homemade launcher during the eclipse and share the data they collect with nasa and the two girl, two sisters are joining us right now live from Jackson hole, Wyoming. Oh, my gosh. K Kimberly, Rebecca, thanks for getting up so early. Tell us, how did you come up with this idea? Well, we were looking for a family project to do and we just saw this and we decided to do a project like it. Rebecca, you're working with nasa? Well, not quite. There's two parts to that. We're working directly and launching this, the Montana space grant which is sponsored by nasa. But the second part is that we're going to be attaching some microbes to our payload and nasa is going to analyze that because the stratosphere is very similar to the atmosphere in ours. Wow. President Obama invited you to the white house. What was that like when your dad got the call? Could your family believe it and what did you tell the president when you got there? Both of you could go for it. When dad got the call it was the day before April fools' day. And the call was something like, hi, it's the white house speaking and dad said something like, April fools' day is tomorrow. And what do you two want to do when you grow up? I want to be a robotic engineer. Yay! What about you, Rebecca? I'm not sure yet honestly. You have time. You got time. You do. And, you know, we're all very excited and Lara and I especially because we love to see girls getting involved in the sciences and math and things like that so what do you say to encourage other little girls to do what you're doing and pursuing possibly a field in that, both of you? I would say don't give up because even if some people tell you can't do this or it's going to be too hard, just keep on going and persevere and even if something goes wrong which will happen, keep on trying. So smart. Great advice. Great advice. Kimberly, you concur, I see. Sorry? She agrees. Good advice, big sis. Her shirt says eight all. It says strong. You're a fine example of sisterly love and just giving us a great example of just as you say don't give up. Go for it. You have a great day there. Wow! Isn't that beautiful? Out there? All right. For our next segment, I'm taking one for the team. I don't know a bigger "Game of thrones" fan here than our own Amy robach so I'm going to pass the baton. You got it. This looks like -- thank you for that. Thank you. Take it away. All right. This is a great way to welcome you back from your vacation. It is a huge present. Thank you. Only reason she came back. You know, our next guest, you know him as the king slayer, Jaime lannister from "Game of thrones." Please welcome nikolaj coster-waldau. Welcome. Thanks. Hey, man, your biggest fan. All right. Those kids, how do you follow that. Super cute, right? It's okay. You got some other fans here. Robotics engineer. That was very cool. Yeah. No, I just wanted to play football, well, soccer. Did you have any idea seven seasons ago when you walked into "Game of thrones" that it would be the phenomenon that it is today. No, no, I told friends that I was doing this show and they were like, excited, what's it about? Well, it's cool. It's about this dragon lady and it's a fantasy I and they were like, yeah, that's not going to work. Clearly not working. Nearly 10 million people watched this latest episode. There were concern people wouldn't watch. If you're a true fan you don't want to know and I'm a little behind. I won't even go on social media because I don't want any of the episodes to be ruined for me. You want to watch every -- every episode is like a movie almost. It is and it takes now at this point in the show it takes longer than to shoot a movie when we do these episodes. Really. Well, the one aired two weeks ago was this big battle and it took a long time. I was so afraid you were going to get burnt to a crisp. On Sunday we have another sequence and that took even longer and that's -- yeah, that's the ice version of that. On top of doing all this you are shooting movies. We want to talk to you about this new movie called "Shock collar." You guys have something in common. I play Jaime lannister. He lost his hand. So if you can just cover that. A golden pinkie instead of a golden arm. I like it. I like it. Please. Fantastic. Awesome. Thanks, everyone. That was so great. You were saying -- "Shock caller." About an ordinary man who makes a mistake. He goes to prison. Complete transformation. Talk to us about this role. Well, it came to me, the writer and director wrote this script and a story I could identify with and I think everyone could. It's about a guy, he's married. He's got a son and goes out with some friends one night. He has a glass of wine, he has another glass of wine. Not drunk. Runs a red light and crashes his car and the friend in the backseat dies. He goes away for 18 months. Just got to get through this. Now, the prison system is a little messed up. He goes in. He is a nonviolent offender put in with very violent people and he has to survive, so basically it's a story about he shakes hands with the devil and the devil won't let go. Go the Jaime lannister training help the guy in this movie? I tried to introduce swords but it didn't work out. It was fun. It takes place over ten years and as you said there's -- they work out a lot and this guy, he changes dramatically. In every way, not just physically though. But physical, that's one thing. You just have to go a lot to the gym. How do you squeeze in a movie when you're shooting "Game of thrones"? Well, I mean I have like six months, so there's plenty of time. A lot of work in between. Speaking of "Game of thrones" in October you start shooting the final season, season eight which means your character is alive. Breaking news. I cannot confirm anything, no. I only know that the production goes back. I can't confirm -- I tell you what, if you need help, the man with the Golan pinkie is always there for you. Do you want to take anything from the set? This is the final season. Well, there was one thing I wanted to take it would be the golden hand. I think it's the coolest prop ever and, you know, I could use it like a -- Coffee table. Yeah, have fruit, dried nuts. Is your wife finally watching. In the beginning she wasn't watching. No, she hasn't watched it yet. What? It's absolutely fine. I get -- No, it's not. You guys are married. Yes. Matchiimagine watching your loved one making out with another woman -- Your sister. It would be okay if it was your sister then? No. Sit down when it's all over. They will. She has a plan with my -- with my mother's husband, he hasn't watched it and they have this big thing. They're going to sit down and spend the summer -- it's never going to happen. I get it. Also weird. What age will you let your daughters watch. Anything, they saw a movie called "The other woman" and they felt sick because I was making out with three girls. I was like -- Jaime. If they see it or not we all love watching it. And you're phenomenal in it.

