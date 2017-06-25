Transcript for New Snapchat update raising privacy concerns

The popular app Snapchat promotes its newest feature As a new way to explore the world. Could it be a stalker's dream come true? Adrienne is here with the concerns. This is not the first time Snapchat has been questioned over privacy concerns. Some are unnerved by it. They don't want all their friends or all of their kids friends to know where they are. Critics blasting the nap feature showing the user's exact location. Raising privacy concerns. It's possible to share more than you want to people. Reporter: It pinpoints a user's exact location on map. It's interesting. But I think it's kind of scary at the same time. I would much rather be my own stalker. You know what people are doing without asking. Reporter: Snapchat's rep saying location sharing is off by default if a settinging called ghost mode. It's impossible to share your location with someone who is I not your friend. A spokesperson telling ABC news in statement, we want to make sure that all snapchters, patients, and educators have accurate information about how the snap map works. What should we do now? I don't know. Let's see what's going on. Reporter: Pinch the view out and view the map. Snapchat never had anything like this. It's innovative. There's always exciting things happening. You just preview it. You can make up your mind on the couch. Reporter: The map a includes public snaps of what is happening at users' favorite venues. If they're out in public they want you to be able to be there and virtually participate in what is going on. Reporter: Some have said to opt out is confusing. Snapchat's age requirement is 13 and over. Not everybody adheres to that. Youth may not be savvy enough. The company is tryinging to compete with Facebook, too. Dan and Paula? Some of the kids are not savvy enough. Some of the adults are not. Everything I learn about social media is from my kids. Your kids can do all kinds of things. They may not check the settings to know how many people they're sharing their location with. You go into settings, you get lost. It's mind-boggling. Thank you, bird dye boy.

