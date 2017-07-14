Transcript for A sneak peek of Star Wars Land from D23

The big Disney effect, d-23 expo in Anaheim, California. Disney showing off what's ahead. Three days of excitement. Have a look. ??? Reporter: Big news, the music we know and the land sfar, far away. It's the very first peek at the "Star wars" themed attraction headed to Disney parks at the epic d23 expo. Construction has actually already begun at both sighs at Walt Disney world and disneyland. Reporter: Fandemonium as people line up trying to get into the big event. A galaxy of stars will appear from Oprah to mark Hamill to Robert Downey Jr. The Disney archives opening up its treasure chest of film and television memorabilia for three days only. Artifacts and the boats from every single pirate movie. You're supposed to be dead. Am I not? Reporter: Rare glimpses of the actual costume worn by Johnny Depp in "Pirates of the caribbean." Emma Watson's gorgeous yellow ball gown from "Beauty and the beast." Curious little beasty. Reporter: Angelina Jolie's robe on display from "Maleficent." Conventioneers can enjoy "Lion king" with virtual reality going thes and there is a superhero stretch class. You better believe spider-man does his stretches. Val from "Dancing with the stars" showed us a real-life money pit from "Duck tales". Even if you're not a fan who wouldn't want to jump into a pit full of money. The duck tales money pit. Reporter: And a 360-degree video to remember the experience. A weekend ahead of fun for everyone. Wow! So much fun, the d23 expo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.