Transcript for Soccer coach due in court for alleged abduction of 17-year-old girl

She knows exactly when it is. Now to those new clues about the relationship between a Florida high school student and a 27-year-old soccer coach. On the run as you know for days, they were finally found in new York and thankfully she is home safe and sound and he is appearing in court this morning. ABC's Linzie Janis is here with those details. Good morning, Linzie. Reporter: That manhunt ending near Syracuse, New York, when a state trooper recognized their car. Now details are emerging about the couple's secret romance and there are questions about whether the school did enough to look into a report about - inappropriate -- about an inappropriate relationship. This morning, 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina is back home in Florida reunited with her family after going missing with a soccer coach from her high school. We are just thrilled to death to be together again. Reporter: 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez now behind bar as waiting charges. As new details emerge about the lead-up to the pair's disappearance. According to a police affidavit friends of the teenager say she told them she hooked up with Rodriguez and that he wanted her to leave the country with him. But she didn't know how to get out of it. The document also stating that Frisina's school told police it handled a rumor that Caitlyn and Rian were in a relationship in August but concluded it to be false after the person who reported it took it back. Frisina disappeared last Sunday after erasing her phone and climbing out her bedroom window. She and Rodriguez hadn't been seen since Monday when they were spotted at various gas stations and even a pawnshop along the east coast. Then on Friday, more than a thousand miles away from her hometown, police captured them during a traffic stop in upstate New York. About 165 miles afrom the Canadian border. They were able to take him at gunpoint and taken into custody without any incident. He obviously knew we were looking for him. Reporter: This morning the family tilling ABC news we are seeking counseling to help us work through things. I'm glad to have my daughter back where I know I can protect her and keep her safe as a father always wants to do. Reporter: Rodriguez appears in a New York court later on this morning. He'll be given the option of waiving or challenging his extradition to Florida. So far he faces a charge of interfering with custody of a moon for. But the FBI is involved which means he could face federal charges as well. We'll see how it happens. Thank you very much. Callahan Walsh of the national center for missing & exploited children, Callahan joins us now and first of all, thank you, Callahan, for being with us and so thankful that this 17-year-old, this girl, young woman was brought back home safely. What went right here? You cover this all the time. Well, it's great that we got a safe recovery. The national center for missing & exploited children has worked for years to put in systems to bring kids home safer and quicker but a great partnership with the media. You featured it on "Gma" a couple of times and the public, they've been -- their interest has stayed up in the case and the great work by law enforcement agencies, that Syracuse police office spotting that car and doing the right thing going on that gut feeling, I think he said it was one of the best calls he's ever made and great we got a safe recovery. So a lot went right there, but also when you look at the school and it looked like that there was a rumor about a relationship and they dismissed it. We know about the Snapchat and so what do you make of all those kind of situations? Well, it's really unfortunate it fell through the cracks. It looks like it was investigated initially but there either wasn't enough information or the person withdrew their confession of what was going on. And it's really sad that the system let her down but this is obviously something that had been happening for a period of time that he was able to manipulate and coerce this gir foo leaving with him and planning on leaving the country. It looks like she was, in fact, afraid of figuring out how to get away from him. He didn't want to leave the country and it shows his level of what he was able to do and how far he was willing to take this case? What recommendations do you have for parents when it comes to their child and the coach relationship. If they're looking into getting their child into youth sports we recommend looking for leagues that have background checks for all coaching staffs, having a code of conduct with specific guidelines and also having a great reporting mechanism as well in case something does happen that there's a way to report it but parents need to take it on themselves and go to practices and need to go to games and need to ask their children, talk to their kids about what type of relationships they're having with their coaches. Again, we're glad for this safe return this time. All right, Callahan, thank you very much.

