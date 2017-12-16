Transcript for Former soccer coach faces new charges

the new very manies to tell you about in the case of a high school soccer coach who ran away with a teenage student. Ryan Rodriguez and Caitlyn Frisina were so ten of a nationwide manhunt and he says it was the teenager's idea to run away in the first place. Reporter: In an Orange jumpsuit Rian Rodriguez soic for the first time in a federal court. The judge charging him with a second felony, sexual activity with a minor. Sir, did you understand what it was that I told you? Yes, your honor. Reporter: According to the document he engaged in sexual relations on multiple occasions with 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina. You lie to me and I find out I will hold that against you. Reporter: The former soccer coach vanishing with her on November 26 sending federal agents on a day's long manhunt up the east coast. The two eventually detained in a traffic stop on December 1st in Syracuse, New York, more than 1,000 miles from home. Do you have any comments? Reporter: Rodriguez arrested and extradited to Florida. The latest charge upgraded to first degree felony because Rodriguez was in a position of authority over the teen who was a student at the school where he worked. He was good friends with her parents. We've known him for several years through the soccer and the school and everything. Reporter: Frisina's mother seen in court at the state prosecutor's side. Arguing Rodriguez knew what he was doing was wrong but still continued the relationship but defense attorneys already foreshadowing their case saying it was the teen who masterminded the plan. Her own statement she did most of the planning. Reporter: The two were caught under 200 miles from the border with Canada. Authorities say Rodriguez was trying to save up some money to leave the country with Frisina. He faces up to 30 years in prison. His bond is set at $125,000. Rodriguez has not entered a plea. He's due back in court on December 20th. Extraordinary defense. It was her idea. Erielle, thank you very much.

