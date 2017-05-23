Social media helps Manchester blast survivors reunite

A teen named Riley and her friend, Heather, were reunited thanks to Twitter after the deadly blast at the Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead.
0:31 | 05/23/17

Comments
Transcript for Social media helps Manchester blast survivors reunite

