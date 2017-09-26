Transcript for Southern California fire prompts mandatory evacuations

More on that ahead, and then on the humanitarian crisis, but first those wildfires. Forcing more than 1,000 people to evacuate. ABC's Jim Avila is on the scene in Corona. Good morning, Jim. Reporter: Good morning, George. A heroic effort overnight as firefighters struggle with intense flames and working to save hundreds of homes. Mandatory evacuations under way for more than 1,300 people. Flames were across every hill all the way around us. Swirling embers. It was crazy. Reporter: The fire dangerously close to this highway. Several lanes shutting down. As people spent the night desperately trying to evacuate. I started packing my car. Reporter: It's called the canyon wildfire, and it's quickly burning from a quarter of an acre to at least 1,700 acres. Two super scoopers dropping water. Another plane seen here dropping chemicals. And six fires attacking the fire. But early this morning -- They said the helicopters are not coming anymore because of the visibility issue. Reporter: Wildfires lighting up. Skies in southern California. There was a tornado of embers going through here. I have never seen anything like this. Reporter: This video taken from a home, showing the raging inferno up close. Just came up quickly like a fire storm. Came up over the ridge there. Probably 50-foot flames. Reporter: Firefighters scrambling to get to hiydrants as the fire quickly spreads. 300 homes in jeopardy. Whipping wildfire winds making for an incredibly dangerous situation. As you can see behind me, firefighters are still on guard here hoping that the fire will remain put down, and that there are no more hot spots. They are guarding against that through the night and morning. Robin? We hope the same. Jim, thank you.

