Transcript for Southern California slammed by major storm

Southern California. Is being slammed by a major storm airport and Santa part Brett yeah and that's an airport where flooding has completely shut down the runway. Up to nine inches of water just one of the many startling images that were seen and rob is in Pacific Palisades with more. Rob good morning to you. Good morning follow what a remarkable turnaround from the drama we've gone way too far in the other direction this is one of the worst storms this area has seen. Really and the last decade over eight inches of rain falling in parts of Santa Barbara County. Some wind gusting over 100 miles an hour and miss serve continues to pound the coastline look at an onset on the radar. And heavy strain is moving down in the south people were stuck at sea otter offering some thunderstorms possible today as the larger storm. He is a lumber on shore and we've got flash flood watches that remain in effect and at Dow higher elevations some warnings in the way of snow. Here's out in a timeout will drive the core of this storm out into the desert southwest but another storm is lining up. Sunday night into Monday this one looks potent as WellPoint a little bit more of central and northern California who's gonna have went under tremendous amount of rain with this also could yet happen but a rain there where we have obviously some infrastructure issues in the way of the oral damn we had some of those issues yesterday. Flash flooding causing. A dangerous commute even some landslides and some saint calls and we find arm a Marcy Gonzales. Near one of those signals in studio city this morning good morning Marcy. Good morning route and its eight massive sinkhole more than. Feet deep so maybe it's swallowed a van and a car he could be crews busy at work right now pulling one of those vehicles out. Also all morning it was pulled from this sinkhole in she told rescuers she thought she was gonna die. The gigantic single opening up with Al warning rescuers finding the drivers standing on her upside down car as a river of water surrounds her. Pulling her to safety. Minute thriller. Like those and it's. Creates yet turnaround for once acting and then the second car jones' single. That second driver able to get out of the car before it felt a list of the powerful storm also wounding three ways leaving this fire truck dangling off the edge of interstate fifteen. The firefighters in. Inside escaped being reported. Maybe now. Around Los Angeles other roadways overwhelmed by the floodwaters forcing drivers who abandoned their cars evidence that down. So you don't let us in the like this around you can usually. His mountainside giving way threatening homes below their first three. All of the Almonte. On the ground huge sections of interstate 138 turning into a muddy swamp firefighters struggling to free stranded drivers. So far at least four people killed by the storm the driver of this car unable to get out before the floodwaters rushed this the driver in front of them had to be rescued. Another man electrocuted by downed power lines. Damaging winds ripping of the metal after this tractor trailer. Massive trees crushing cars this man fairly. Keeping in time. In Huntington Beach this man's plating against the heavy winds and rain trying to walk along the pier during the height of the storm more than 78000. Customers lost power in Los Angeles county alone. But fortunately the power in all I'm here and they are putting it to good evening and he's still working to pull those vehicles out. Feel incredibly the woman who was rescued from this hole is expected to be okay she was taken to a hospital and was last listed in fair condition.

