'Spider-Man' star Zendaya reveals she became 'obsessed' with franchise after seeing one of the films on a first date

More
The actress and singer appears live on "GMA" to discuss her role in the upcoming film "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
5:03 | 06/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Spider-Man' star Zendaya reveals she became 'obsessed' with franchise after seeing one of the films on a first date

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48145547,"title":"'Spider-Man' star Zendaya reveals she became 'obsessed' with franchise after seeing one of the films on a first date","duration":"5:03","description":"The actress and singer appears live on \"GMA\" to discuss her role in the upcoming film \"Spider-Man: Homecoming.\"","url":"/GMA/video/spider-man-star-zendaya-reveals-obsessed-franchise-films-48145547","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.