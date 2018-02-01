'SpongeBob SquarePants' stars perform live on 'GMA'

More
The cast of the Broadway show performs "Bikini Bottom Day."
3:00 | 01/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'SpongeBob SquarePants' stars perform live on 'GMA'
performing live. [ Appl legend, Cyndi lauper and Thi is one of others staan ethlater.n. Et Hi. It is a smash hit. Has it caught you by surprise how everybody has reacted. We're so proud of the show and have been working on it a long time and everybody that works on it is so familial or so close and we've been so proud of it that, you know, yes, surprised and excited that audiences are enjoying it but also happy to be doing it every day. It's about positivity and about being positive and that energy and "The New York Times," I dare say, they said that E' ths never been an actor wh ra chacter matedthetter an Yo U, my friend. What is it like pying this techaracr. It's a total joy. It's made my LE erbett bosponge I so optimistic and iin th theesualiti ofng spoebob are things thatoo L up to in someone. So to be able to ihaabitt ottoexce eat a St don' thest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52087380,"title":"'SpongeBob SquarePants' stars perform live on 'GMA'","duration":"3:00","description":"The cast of the Broadway show performs \"Bikini Bottom Day.\"","url":"/GMA/video/spongebob-squarepants-stars-perform-live-gma-52087380","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.