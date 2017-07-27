Transcript for State Dept. cautions US tourists in Mexico about 'tainted' alcohol

Now to a new travel alert from the state department for American that Mexico about tainted alcohol following those recent reports from slumped from tourists. And ABC's Matt Gutman and then Los Angeles would more good morning Matt. Hey good morning Michael is happened to young people and old people male and female there should be no mistake about what this tainted alcohol is. Basically a porch and now for the first time the State Department is putting it on its radar in its country specific information for Mexico. The State Department now cautioning US citizens traveling to Mexico about allegations that consumption of T two to soap standard alcohol is resulting in illness or blacking out. The State Department telling ABC news it's a winner of the media reports several families coming forward sharing. Horror stories have suddenly blacking out after just a few drinks for in visits to luxury resorts in Mexico we weren't drunk we were out. Completely different. Twenty year old Abby Connor died after she and her brother Austin were found face down in a waist deep pool. Resort in Mexico earlier this year. Her family now questioned whether he did alcohol could've been the hawks speaking with our GOP tears is that all possible. That just drank too much. I've thought about it and the means it is a possibility but how. Different a group of people. Due to people at the same exact time just. Pass on pool. And no one season. The it barrows star resort didn't mind serving tainted alcohol at. Mexican health officials tell ABC news. They have no records of any alcohol seized from the Barrow star resorts but over the last seven years Mexican officials say they have seized one point four million gallons of tainted alcohol for businesses including resorts clubs bars warehouses and manufacturers. The problem experts tell us it's nearly impossible to know if alcohol is taint. You not know the difference they have the same appearance the same smell. And they do give the same euphoric effect there's not a homemade kit that you take to a bar and test it. And a problem of course is that there's not that much you can do to protect yourself he says except. To drink moderately and if you begin to feel nausea or dizziness. Yet to seek medical aid right away now the Conner family sent us a statement saying it was overcome by the State Department alert which. Strengthens our resolve to pursue those responsible for Abbey's debt. And Austin's injuries Michael I thank you so much madness that it's a shame they had to go through that tragedy for this to come out now hopefully other people will learn and then we'll have some people on the way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.