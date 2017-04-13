Transcript for Next steps for US relations with Russia, North Korea

dollar too much. Thanks very much. Let's bring in Martha Raddatz right now and, Martha, what a difference a few months in office can make. All through the campaign last year president trump talked about what a strong leader president Putin was, how much he respected him. They seem to have something of a bromance and now chilly words. Meanwhile with president XI he's talking about chemistry. Reporter: Exactly. Lots of breathtaking flip-flop, George, but it comes down to reality, priorities and needs. The chemical attack in Syria opened his eyes to Russia which is defending Syria's president Assad and as for nato he needs nato right now to contain Russia. But most of all he needs China. There may be other reasons related to Wall Street's influence in the administration as to why he's backing off his currency manipulation charges but president president trump is now well aware that China is key to solving diplomatically the growing nuclear threat from North Korea. He's not going to get help if he keeps trashing them. Right, one of those may be that China is not manipulating its currency right now but let's talk about North Korea for a minute. Very important series of events coming up perhaps this weekend signaling they could demonstrate another nuclear weapon. Reporter: Exactly, a nuclear test as early as this weekend when North Korea is celebrating the birthday of the nation's founder. North Korea's leader has already been gloating about missile tests and inspecting targeting contests, his special forces are conducting but this would be the sixth underground test of a nuclear weapon and it could be the most powerful. And, of course, president trump is trying to -- or North Korea is trying to perfect a missile to carry that weapon as far as the U.S., Donald Trump has said he will not let them acquire that technology and so far no flip-flop on that. None at all and the president is talking about some steps China has taken to crack down on North Korea including turning back their coal shipments. Reporter: Exactly. They have threatened North Korea and said they might stop oil supplies and we'll have to see about that, though, George. Martha Raddatz, thanks very

