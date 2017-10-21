Transcript for Steve Bannon attacks former President George W. Bush

something else, David, Steve Bannon was speaking overnight at the California GOP convention. He had some pretty strong words aimed at former president George W. Bush. Can you tell us about that? Reporter: That's right. Bannon was appearing at the California GOP convention and took a swipe at bush after bush took a veiled swipe at him in a speech that he gave in Houston on Thursday. Here's what Bannon said. President bush to me embarrassed himself. His speech writer wrote a highfalutin speech. It's clear he didn't understand anything he was talking about. Just like it was when he was president of the United States. I want to apologize up front to any of the bush folks outside in this audience, okay. Because there's not been a more destructive presidency than George Bush's. Reporter: Not shy about speaking his mind, Steve Bannon. He has been making the rounds ahead of the midterm elections and calls himself trump's outside wing man. Dan and Paula. David, thank you very much. Let's bring in ABC news political contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson. Ksa, good morning. Good morning. Let's start with Bannon's comments overnight. Do you think he's counterpunching with some sort of tacit approval from inside the white house from trump himself and does the speech from former president bush in which he made some veiled jabs at president trump, does that present a serious political member for the white house? I don't think president George W. Bush presents a problem for the white house insofar as the Republican party is trump's party. The world worview about what bush and trump think we should be doing are different. George works bush's policy is not the same as trump's kind of merge first mantra so it's not a surprise that these two men have very different world views. But what is different is that you've got a crowd of republicanscheering someone insulting a former -- the most recent former Republican president and the room is applauding. It's almost as if Steve Bannon could have been saying the same things about Obama. You would expect that red meat would get that reaction. Here he's talking about someone within the party. That is what is really astonishing. The political discourse and in-fighting is astonishing. The sparring between trump, his chief of staff John Kelly and congresswoman Wilson, so Kelly asserted this week that congresswoman Wilson bragged about securing money for a Florida FBI building during an 2015 speech but video surfaced of that speech and she did no such thing, now, the white house wants this entire story line to go away including the phone call to the family of fallen soldier la David Johnson. But how will that happen? It may be the case the white house wants the story to go away. I'm not convinced the president does. Think about where we were a little over a year ago, you had a gold star family criticizing Donald Trump on a partisan stage and Donald Trump seemed to relish that fight. Even as everyone around him told him don't go after a gold star family. This isn't going to be a good look. He became president, so here is a partisan adversary, a congresswoman from the other party, let's go after her with all we've got. The white house may want it to go away, focus back on tax reform but I'm not convinced the president himself does. Interesting insight as always, Kristen Soltis Anderson, thank you very much. We appreciate it.

