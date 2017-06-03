Transcript for Steve Martin to teach online comedy class

And it's lovely to have Lara Spencer here for "Pop news." Thank you, guys. Hi, everybody. Happy Monday. And we will begin "Pop news" today with a little Steve martin business. He is offering a master class in funny. The online course is being taught by Steve martin himself drawing insights from his 50-year career. Check it out. We're going to talk about a lot of things, we're going to talk about my specific process. Thank you. Performing comedy. Move that over there we'll talk about writing. I was talking to some students and they were saying things like how do I get an agent? Where do I get my head shots and I just thought shouldn't the first thing you're thinking about is how do I be good? Yeah. It's a good place to start. Martin says he's thrilled to do this. Thrilled to share the wealth. He says he'll cover all the ground needed to become a working comedian. How to open a set effectively. Writing how to find your individual comedic voice. The wild and crazy guy will critique student videos and available to any of us at masterclass.com. It's $90. Great idea. Lesson. Especially from him. The master. Hard to be as funny as him. One of the all-time legends. Yes, he is. So good. But he'll help you find your voice. Inner comedic voice. Also in "Pop news" this morning, first there was Coachella. You guys know that then oldchella. I didn't name it. Now Fleetwood Mac and the eagle, two of my favorites are teaming up to are a bicoastal music festival this summer with the hopes to develop an annual series. More bands than just them. They are at himmers. The bands are set to headline the two-day festivals, first the classic east at Citi field in New York. And the classic west will be at dodger stadium in L.A. And there will be supporting acts as I said announced in the coming months but this will be the first live performance by the eagles since the passing of the great Glen Frey last year. They're scheduled for Fleetwood Mac for 2017. Two reasons you want to see two legendary bands. I am in. Can't wait to hear more. I thought this was interesting. I hope you do too. This morning the queen's diet is being revealed. A former chef named Darren Mcgrath is smepilling the beans saying that she hardly is a foodie. Unlike her husband prince Philip who would talk food all day and night. He lives to eat. The queen simply eats to live. Incredibly disciplined. No starch. There will be no starch. In the queen's diet. And what rounds out a diet fit for a queen according to the "Independent" a nightly glass of champagne before bed. That's my girl. Vintage no doubt. How she gets out of conversations? How? She moves her purse from one hand to the other and puts it down and somebody walks up and -- That's her Nall. That's fabulous. How do you know that? That's fascinating. I found out on "Pop news." Challenging you with some "Pop news" knowledge.

