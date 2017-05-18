Stock market plunges amid Washington uncertainty

ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis reports on a decline that saw stocks plummet nearly 373 points, the worst drop since President Trump took office in January.
1:01 | 05/18/17

Wall Street is reacting to all the uncertainty in Washington. Stocks took a nose-dive plummeting nearly 373 points. The worst drop since president trump took office and our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is at the New York stock exchange. Good morning to you, Rebecca. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. It looks like that sell-off is going to continue. Here on Wall Street they have a gauge that can track fear in the market. It's called the volatility index and yesterday it spiked by the biggest amount so far this year. I've been talking to a number of veteran floor traders and they tell me they're rattled. Concerned because all of the things on the trump agenda that helped send stocks up 12.5%, tax reform, deregulation, infrastructure spending, all this chaos in Washington now calls into question president trump's ability to both deliver on those promises any time soon or even deliver on those promises at all. Michael. Thank you, Rebecca.

