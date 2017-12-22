Transcript for Storm moving across the US could impact travel

lines of the great escape. Thank you. Weather has such an impact on travel and, ginger, I know, you've been watching the big storm moving across the country. Where is it and what's it going to do to everybody hitting the roadways and airwaves? You're already seeing light freezing rain in Bedford, Pennsylvania, and snow in the northeast. Denver, Colorado, the roads, that's what it looks like less than an inch. In mankato, Minnesota, plenty of spin-offs. That is sometimes worse. Storms possible Dallas to Memphis this morning. A couple of airports to watch. Boston tonight, if you have a flight there I would watch out for that. We stopped it at 7:00 P.M. Along the warm front, I-90, 95 could be messy and rain Saturday night but if you have a flight yet Washington, D.C. To New York and Boston, you could see rain and then snow. Hey, you want a white Christmas? There's a shot of it for some folks.

