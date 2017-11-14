Stove Top debuts stretchy pants to wear for Thanksgiving dinner

The stuffing brand will donate a portion of the proceeds from the unisex pants with an elastic waistband to Feeding America this Thanksgiving.
1:08 | 11/14/17

Comments
Transcript for Stove Top debuts stretchy pants to wear for Thanksgiving dinner

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

