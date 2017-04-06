Transcript for Stronger security presence for Manchester benefit concert planned

The London attack comes hours before the one love benefit concert for the victims of the deadly suicide bombing in Manchester. A massive security force is in place, including a so-called ring of steel. La a ma H-- lama Hasan is in Manchester this morning. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. We're hours away from show time. The fans are lining up. In the wake of the devastating terror attack overnight, greater Manchester police releasing a statement saying the show will do on with extra police officers on patrol. Overnight, headliners responding to the deadly London attacks. Ariana grande tweeting, praying F for London. It doesn't feel real, like, when it happened. Reporter: Security on high alert as 50,000 fans are expected for one love Manchester. A concert expecteded to raise $2.5 million in support of the victims of the may attack at grande's show. It just pulls everything together. Reporter: Massive security presence in and around the event. Additional screenings of backpacks. Staffers arriving at the venue, undergoing intense scrutiny. Hundreds of extra armed security patrols. As police build a ring of steel around the venue. Help us to get you in quickly and safely and everyone is going the get searched. Reporter: Adding to the chorus of voices, Ariana grande's management saying this concert, the one love Manchester concert is more symbolling now to honor those victims. The message here is stay safe and don't live in fear. Dan and Paula? Lama Hasan, thank you very much. A lot of people in this country will want to watch the concert. You can do so on the channel freeform and on ABC later tonight after the NBA finals. We want to bring in former Dallas police chief and ABC news

