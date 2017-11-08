Transcript for New study finds link between C-sections and hysterectomy complications later in life

A "Gma" health alert about c-sections, the most common major surgery in the U.S. But a new study reveals if you've had one you could be at greater risk for surgical complications in the future and Dr. Jen Ashton is here. Great to have you. Good morning? We have to break it down, it doesn't say if you had a c-section you're more likely to very hysterectomy. If you have an electric tri hysterectomy you could have complications further down the road. C-section, the most common major surgery done in the world and then hysterectomy is also one of the most common done in this country so this study came out of Jama surgery, very reputable journal about 7600 women in Denmark who have had c-sections and then went on later in life to a hysterectomy for benign reason, not cancer, this was the first time you looked at one surgery then the other and connected whether or not there were complications. And, in fact, there were. So what the study found is that women who had one c-section had a 31% increased risk of complications following a H hysterectomy they had in the future and if you had two or more c-sections that went up to about 38% increased Rick of complications following a hysterectomy. These numbers are a big deal. 31% is a huge number. I want you to explain the future risks. So what this study found in terms of -- what are those complications. Increased risk of needing to go back to the operating room sometime in 30 days following a his rectorysterecto hysterectomy. How long it takes the surgeon to do the surgery, increased chance of blood transfusion and infection. If you imagine this board as a uterus that has never had a c-section, you have smooth surface of the uterus. Flawless. We like to say pristine. Okay. After one c-section, of course, we have to close the out irs, so there can be scar tissue and that can happen after one surgery. It can happen rarely after no surgeries but in general one you would get a scar like that on the uterus. Two or more c-sections, the risk of scar tissue internally, again, not for every woman but it definitely goes up and we have to remember when you have a baby and you're in your 20s or 30s and then down the road, 10, 20, 30, 40 years we have to go back into that abdomen and deal with those complications and that scarring can really stack the deck for those complications. A lot of scar tissue. I've had three kids and one cesarean section. Those who had CDCs, one out of every three children are born via that way, what can we do? This is a big push in my specialty in ob/gyn trying to lower that rate but we have to remember that c-sections can also save lives both maternal and fetal lives and there are both maternal and fetal reaches we see sections. So it's not always in the woman's control whether or not she gets one. But I think the key thing is down the road if you are told you need any type of surgery, especially gyn surgery like a hysterectomy and had a c-section, no smoking, that's one of the worst things you can do for complications after surgery and keep your weight in the healthy range. That is within your control so going to the O.R., you can control those things. Great information, great advice and great visuals.

