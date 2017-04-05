Transcript for New study links screen time for children under 2 to delayed speech development

A link between babies' screen time and speech delays. Our senior medical contributor Dr. Jennifer Ashton is here. So the study is saying what now? So it is the first time a study has shown an association between screen time with babies and subsequent delays in language. They looked at 900 babies starting at six months and looked at them at 18 months. A fifth of them had screen time use of half an hour day as recorded by their parents. What the study showed, the more screen time these babies were exposed to, the more speech delay they had and so, again, it doesn't matter what they're doing on the screen. They could be doing quantum physics and they'll still learn to speak slower. Some people on Twitter were saying pbs kids that their kids had learned so much then they were a little surprised. More important to raise the questions than state the answers at this point because we need more research. We don't know if speech is affected for the negative, could something be affected for the positive? So could they have better math or science skills? We just don't know. A lot of screen time can be educational but babies need human interaction to learn how to form those words. Did you see this video a while back where a baby had a magazine, did you all see this and thought it was a screen and kept trying to swipe. Kept trying to swipe at -- right there. Look, they can learn a lot both for the good and the bad. I think the key is any parent knows when a baby is crying you're rushing to kind of appease that baby. So what are your suggestions? Sometimes people are just trying to quiet their child. Of course, every parent as been there. You won't find these in any formal review. Crying is okay. But, again, be creative. Sometimes you hand a baby a sock and they'll be quiet.

