-
Now Playing: Window Blinds Deadly Delay: The Fight for Kids Safety
-
Now Playing: Richard Simmons connects with fans for the first time in 3 years
-
Now Playing: New lawsuit claims Bose shared data from playlists
-
Now Playing: Study reveals dangers for kids while crossing the street
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams announces pregnancy
-
Now Playing: What's next for Fox News after Bill O'Reilly's departure
-
Now Playing: Video shows airport confrontation with pilot, passenger
-
Now Playing: Retirement rumors surround Justice Anthony Kennedy
-
Now Playing: Tillerson calls Iran nuclear deal a 'failed approach'
-
Now Playing: Judge verbally attacked by Trump to hear DREAMer deportation case
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Tony Hale opens up about his daughter
-
Now Playing: Dennis Quaid's musical tribute to his Yorkie 'Gus' will bring you great joy
-
Now Playing: Former President George HW Bush hospitalized again
-
Now Playing: New Prince EP features 6 previously unreleased songs
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' gives 3 women makeovers to help them drop a decade
-
Now Playing: Tony Hale dishes on 'Arrested Development' reboot
-
Now Playing: Brie Larson discusses trying something new in 'Free Fire'
-
Now Playing: Tony Hale opens up about 'Veep' and impersonates Liza Minnelli
-
Now Playing: Julia Roberts is People magazine's most beautiful woman of 2017