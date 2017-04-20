Study reveals dangers for kids while crossing the street

More
Research by the National Center for Statistics and Analysis found that children between the ages of 5 to 14 have the highest rate of accident and injury while crossing the street.
2:16 | 04/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Study reveals dangers for kids while crossing the street

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46907073,"title":"Study reveals dangers for kids while crossing the street ","duration":"2:16","description":"Research by the National Center for Statistics and Analysis found that children between the ages of 5 to 14 have the highest rate of accident and injury while crossing the street.","url":"/GMA/video/study-reveals-dangers-kids-crossing-street-46907073","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.