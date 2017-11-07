Transcript for New study suggests that drinking coffee can lower your risk of death

We turn to "Gma" health alert and walk over to Jen because we have two major headlines on breast cancer and coffee. A new study shows coffee drinking could cut your risk of dying from a number of diseases. And on the breast cancer front an innovative new test that could guide important treatment decisions and that's why Jen Ashton is here to talk about it. Two big ones. The breast cancer study. A new test called mammoprint and had early stage invasive breast cancer who were in a gray zone in terms of treatment. Weren't super high risk. They weren't super low risk and using this test they helped to determine whether or not these women should receive chemotherapy or not and found it could accurately place those women in the appropriate treatment group with no difference in five-year survival so potentially could help spare women who don't really need the benefit of chemo from chemotherapy. I have to say when I was diagnosed in 2007 and wondering, it's not one size fits all. How do you know this is the best for me? Genetic testing is something we're hearing a lot not just with breast cancer. We're hearing a lot because this is where the main focus in oncology and cancer is. As you said not just with breast cancer but all cancer. Meme have heard of the brca gene, increases the risk of breast cancer but many other genes do the same thing and women can have their blood tested in terms of a screening so to speak but testing the tumors of cancer for their genetic fingerprint as well. So it's personalized therapy. You still no matter who you are should know your history. History is important. When you talk about breast cancer and have talked about it before, there are things you can control. The things that can increase a woman's risk that are not under our control. The age at our first period. The age at the birth of a first child, did the woman breast-feed. Were there breast biopsies and the age a woman goes through menopause, we can't change those. There are factors that under our control so limiting alcohol intake is very important. Keeping your weight in a healthy range and exercising all shown to lower the risk so it's about controlling what you can control. Right. Every time we do a segment I get a lot of tweets. Men get breast cancer too if we always need to remember that. Tell us about coffee. All right. What's up with that. The best part of our day. Two very big studies looked at a lot of people, long term follow-up. They took into account smokers and looked at decaf and regular. They found across the board, again, conclusive evidence that people who consume coffee up to four or more cups a day have a lower risk of death from all causes and deaths from -- look at this list -- yes. What? Please give me all the credit for delivering this news. Lowered risk of death from heart disease, Kansas, respiratory disease, stroke, diabetes, kidney disease, again, very, very -- How much coffee do you have to drink. It's premature. These are based on association and observation. We need to show cause and effect but appears three to five cups a day or up to 400 milligrams of caffeine can be safe. This is what I consume in a day. Let me just take this with me after I leave here, robin. This is what Amy consumes in an hour. She's good to go. It works for her. Sure does and for you too, thanks so much.

