Transcript for Super Bowl prepares for freezing cold temperatures

10:00 eastern. More on that bitter cold moving into the midwest bringing temperatures below zero. It could be the coldest super bowl ever. I know they're playing inside, everybody. But ABC's Eva pilgrim, she is in Minneapolis braving that cold weather for us. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Yeah, Michael, people still have to walk around outside. It is dangerously cold here. Below zero. These super bowl Roman numeral, this ice sculpture having no trouble staying frozen and very concerned about this weather. The hospital that is downtown has set up a whole extra wing to deal with fans and frostbite. Here along super bowl live which is this outdoor fan experience they've set up warming benches and behind me here you can see there's actually a warming station. Just to sort of take the bite out of the cold but doctors are reminding people who decide to come out outside, make sure you dress appropriately. It does not take long for you to get frostbite in these temperatures, guys. All right. Thank you, Eva. Now go back in and warm up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.