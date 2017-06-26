Transcript for Supreme Court could take action on Trump's travel ban

thanks very much. To that big day at the supreme court. The last day of the session before the summer recess begins. The court handing down its final ruling today and as we mentioned it could take action on president trump's travel ban so let's go to Terry Moran who covers the supreme court for us and is there right now and let's start with that travel ban, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This is a huge day for president trump up here and one of his signature policies which has had a really rough go of it in the courts so far. Now the supreme court steps in and the real issue, does president trump as a national security matter have the authority to ban immigration from the six predominantly Muslim countries or is that really an unconstitutional Muslim ban? The lower courts have stopped this policy from going into effect and pointed to the president's own tweets and words saying that is unconstitutional, what he really wants to do there so the court could do a couple of things. They could take this case, agree to hear it next fall, in the meantime, keep blocking that policy from going into effect. Huge defeat for the president or they could take the case and allow the policy to go in effect and say we'll see how it works in the real world, a victory for the president and say we aren't taking it and keep fighting it out in the lower courts and would not go into effect so a defeat as well. Growing speculation justice Kennedy would announce his retirement. Reporter: This in many ways is the Kennedy court, the swing vote for more than a decade on crucial issues, abortion, affirmative action and he has been the crucial vote. If he decides to retire and signs that he would, it would be a war for this court. Like nothing seen in the past 30 years since the nomination of Robert bork was defeated and justice Kennedy took his seat. That's right. All right, Terry, thank you. Everything changes in Washington if he retire, seismic. We'll stay on top of that but

