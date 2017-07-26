Transcript for New survey sheds light on the US fertility rate

To you to that "Gma" health alert about fertility. The CDC revealing it's at an all-time low and a new survey exclusively to "Gma" may help shed light on some of the reasons why. Our senior medical contributor Dr. Jen Ashton is here with more on this. All-time low. Age is a major factor. What is it revealing. Done by health line called the state of fertility and wanted to look at awareness, belief, mostly among millennials following a CDC report showing for women under the age of 30 the for silt rate is going down. For women over 30 in their 30s and 40s it's going up. And, you know, really the findings of the survey say the attitudes and just overall educational level of people about where their fertility is and where it can be in the future at that magic age of 35 for a woman is like the line in the sand not so good. Other reason joost. It's a complex issue. I think there are medical reasons. There are social reasons. Financial reason, according to the survey the top two reasons for delaying parenthood amongst millennial, financial security, it costs a lot of money and career aspirations. These are very much up front. Okay, so explain what's going on in the woman's body. All right, so fun fertility facts and demonstrate with -- What are these? Ping-pong balls. I would very much like to show eggs but it's morning TV. This represents the number of eggs that a female fetus has in utero, 6 to 7 million eggs when still in utero at the time of birth that number drops to about 1 million eggs. When she hits puberty these are 11, 12, 13-year-old girls she's left with about 300,000 eggs and over the course of her reproductive lifetime she only releases about 300. When she gets to her 30s and 40s, not just the number but the quality represented by these black ping-pong balls. It only takes one egg to make a baby but it is very clear your peak fertility is in your late teens and early 20s and from there it drops. Quite dramatic when you see it that way. The numbers are dramatic. A lot of women here, a lot of women watching saying, okay, if we're over 35, under 35, what do we do. This is the take home message and I'm excited about this. I think this is a discussion women should be having with their health care provider, ob/gyn in their 20s about their options, awareness and education. Not everyone chooses to be a parent which is totally fine but you want to know the facts and what is on your horizon so I think for women that is key and that dialogue should start immediately. Sooner rather than later because that is only going to be helpful. We have to remember it's not just women, recent studies about male fertility, their rates globally are dropping and so it takes two. This is a very important awareness. Certainly does take two. Let's go outside to ginger.

