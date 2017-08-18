Transcript for 5 suspects killed after deadly Barcelona attack

latest on those deadly terror attacks in Spain. You're looking live at la ramblas. That's in the heart of Barcelona. Once again packed with tourists as you can see after that horror. A driver killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 100. Robin, this morning an American woman is now pleading for help trying to find her husband after they were separated during that attack. And that incident is now being linked to two others in Spain, the latest where police took down five terror suspects. Also overnight monuments around the world lighting up or going dark in solidarity with Spain including the world trade center right here in New York. And just an hour ago a moment of silence in Barcelona. The king of Spain and hundreds there remembering the victims. We do have team coverage this morning starting with ABC's James Longman who is in Spain for us at the scene. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, David. A terror attack right in the heart of Barcelona and we are on the street where that van plowed people down. Now a vigil held in the square earlier. Last night a horrific terror attack that killed and injured scores of people. Shots ring out in the coastal town of cambrils. Five suspected terrorists shot and killed after driving over pedestrians. One of those suspects seen here. Six bystanders and one police officer wounded in what came at the end of a shocking 24 hours along the coast. The attack is linked to the terrorist assault on Barcelona earlier on Thursday, they say. At just before 5:00 P.M. A white van turning into the square in the district a famously crowded tourist area plowing into pedestrians. Screams of people to my left and when I looked up saw the white van and it must have been doing 80 to 100 kilometers an hour down a pedestrian walkway and just knocking people over at high speed. And people under the van and he just kept going and so he kind of stopped opposite to where I was standing. Reporter: Speeding down this path in red at 50 miles an hour traveling a thousand feet before coming to a halt. The front of a van smashed. The police were immediately on the scene and telling everybody to kind of evacuate the area and go into the shops. Reporter: Rebecca says she was almost hit by the van. As you were walking back the truck nearly hit you. Yes. Reporter: She left the restaurant where she works to cross the street. The vehicle missing her by inches. The blood and injured children. Police on foot still combing the streets as the driver of the van fled and still at large. In all 14 people dead and over 100 hurt. At least one American suffering minor injuries. Authorities arrested and then released dress oukabir. He's reported to have told police his identity documents were stolen before they were used to rent the van. Police believe he was not the driver. Another man is also in custody and authorities say a third man was shot and killed after running a police roadblock. Officials also linking the two attacks to an earlier explosion that destroyed a home in alcanar, 124 miles from Barcelona. The explosions were initially reported to have been caused by gas canisters. Translator: Today the fight against terrorism is the principal priority. Reporter: The Spanish prime minister speaking overnight saying the whole country stood in solidarity with Barcelona blaming jihadi terrorism. This reminds us of similar attempts across Europe where vehicles were used to kill and one crucial difference. It seems this one was carefully coordinated. David. James Longman who has been on

