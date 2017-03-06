Transcript for Tearful Kathy Griffin admits mistake but remains defiant against Trump

But we start with the comedian Kathy griffin speaking out over that Donald Trump photo controversy that caused such a massive uproar. The comedian called the president a bully and admitted she's wondering about the future of her career as she continues to lose gigs and ABC's Marci Gonzalez joins us from our L.A. Bureau. Hi, Marci. Reporter: Hi, Paula and Dan and says she thinks her career could be over because of this blaming the first family, sexism and claiming the message she meant to send of that disturbing image was horribly misunderstood. A tearful Kathy griffin. He broke me. Reporter: Again expressing remorse over this now infamous photo shoot and defiance towards president trump as she calls his response bullying. This president of all people is going to come after he. He picked the wrong redhead. Reporter: The president sent out this tweet saying the comedian should be ashamed of herself. A sitting president of the united4states and his grown children and the first lady are personally I feel personally trying to ruin my life forever, forever. Reporter: And overnight the backlash growing. A sixth Ven shoe where she planned to perform pulling the plug, now all of the remaining dates on her tour are canceled. But while some are coming out in support of griffin, her emotional defense is also drawing criticism. Kathy griffin deciding to play the victim at this point because of the backlash which was righteous backlash is a pathetic attempt at trying to displace blame. Reporter: Now she says despite the loss of her decade-long CNN contract, a secret service investigation and even death threats, she has no plans to let up on the oval office. I am going to make fun of the president and you know what, I'm going to make fun of him more now. Reporter: Some saying she did not do herself any favors with that news conference and the GOP here in California is now using the controversy to raise money. Dan and Paula. Pouncing on an opportunity, the GOP is. All right, Marci, thank you.

