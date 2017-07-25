Teen arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was behind the wheel when her car crashed through a fence and overturned in California, leaving one 14-year-old passenger dead and another injured, officials said.
2:23 | 07/25/17

Transcript for Teen arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

