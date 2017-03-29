Transcript for 3 teen burglary suspects killed during robbery

to that deadly home invasion in Oklahoma. Three teens burglarizing a house killed by the homeowner's son who police say was armed. ABC's kayna Whitworth is on the scene in broken arrow, Oklahoma. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: David, good morning. Authorities here trying to determine if the stand your ground law applies here. Three teenagers shot dead and this morning, it's their friend who never touched a weapon facing possible murder charges for her involvement. This morning, three Oklahoma teenagers are dead after a brazen burglary attempt turned fatal. Short exchange of words and gunfire happened. Reporter: The loud sound frightening neighbors. I thought it was thunder. I just heard something. I had the doors closed. Reporter: Police say it happened around midafternoon Monday. Three masked suspects armed with brass knuckles and a knife shattering the glass back door of this home. After an exchange of words with 23-year-old resident Zack pieterse, police say Peters opened fire with an ar-15 semiautomatic rifle killing all three teenagers. Preliminary investigation it looks like it was self-defense. Maybe a case of stand your ground. Reporter: Peters allegedly was said to be in shock after the authorities asking repeatedly if the suspects were going to be all right. He has not been charged with any crime but 21-year-old Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, the getaway driver has been arrested. Under an Oklahoma law where someone can face murder charges for taking part in a fatal crime. Rodriguez seen here after turning herself in is now facing three counts of first degree murder and three counts of first degree burglary. According to the affidavit Rodriguez planned the burglary and admitted to dropping the suspects off at the house and then fleeing the scene when she heard gunshots. She was arrested by probable cause. It appears that she could have been possibly involved in the burglaries. Reporter: The district attorney tells us that Peters was interviewed and released and now they're investigating to see whether his actions were justified or not. Robin. We'll see, kayna. Thank you. We bring in our senior legal correspondent sunny Hostin right now. The teens apparently did not have a gun when they were shot but this make my day law doesn't -- that doesn't matter That's the nickname for the law comes from that "Dirty Harry" movie with Clint Eastwood where he says that. It doesn't matter they didn't have a gun but what they did have they were dressed in black clothing, had masks on, they had gloves, they had a knife and they also had brass knuckles so the bottom line is under Oklahoma law and laws across our country, if someone invades your home and you are in fear of death or great bodily harm you can protect your home and protect your family, even using deadly force. And across the board I think people are very comfortable with that notion. Our homes are our castles, our homes are our sanctuaries and people just cannot come in to do us harm without consequence. But someone who didn't do them harm, the alleged getaway driver, but still could face murder charges. Yeah, that's the tough one, under Oklahoma law and laws across our country, if someone conspires to commit a felony and then during that commission of that felony someone dies, you can be found guilty and charged with murder. Think about it this way, let's say there's a bank robbery. And everyone goes in to rob the bank and someone dies, but you didn't pull the trigger, you're still just as responsible for the death. And the homeowner's son, doesn't look like there will be charges. I doubt it. People are comfortable with the notion you can protect your castle. Your loved ones with deadly force. All right. Maybe you guys are going to talk about this on "The view." We may. We may. We have a lot of things to talk about today. You always do. Keep it going. Sunny, thank you. Thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.