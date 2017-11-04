Transcript for Teen uses Spotify playlist to break up with boyfriend

Breaking up is hard to do. That should be a song. Breaking up is hard to do. Should be a song, right? But now you can survive breaking up with somebody by sending a sing-along to your soon-to-be ex on Spotify. That's how you break up? Yeah, she broke up. A 19-year-old college student Kristen and she said the guy she was dating, she sent him a playlist and the song title spelled it out. Is that him? Poor thing. I'll read it to you. These are all the titles of her songs. "Do you." "Still." "Want to." "Kiss me" "Because" "I am" "Loving someone else but we can still be friends. No, you can't. But this is like where technology goes wrong you're like breaking up with someone on a Spotify playlist. Now every time I get one I'm reading the titles all together first. That's the way they do it in the modern age. Thought I'd share that. And you have to listen to all those. He sent her a message back. He thought it was fun and said it was casual. It was casual and they had very adventurous dates so thought this was an adventurous way to break up. They weren't longtime together. A few dates. He sent her a one song -- We've seen the post I have it note. On "Sex and the city." He sent her a one-song playlist of his own but it's morning TV so I can't say what the title is in but they're still friends. An applicable breakup but you can't let us know what it is. I'm bringing something. Do you ever go to IKEA as a couple, can be a little frustrating. Oh, yeah, yeah. Not only what to buy because it's a little enormous. It's -- that's an oxy moron and also well, who will put it together? So there's a funny comedian who has created a relationship saving station at IKEA. Yeah, his name is Jeff wysaski. Really? That's really his name. Okay. Created a relationship -- thank you for clapping for his name. So relationship -- That's not really his name. I said that in the control room. Is that a joke. No, that's his name and he created this relationship saving station trending right now and take a look. Here's one of the pictures of it. There's a -- bubble station. He included bubbles. Blow your anger into those bubbles and watch it slowly float away. Aid cross angry thoughts said dresser, put these stupid milk hats on. No one can argue while wearing these hats. Okay. Ah. Yeah, here's a picture of a dog in a cup. Gaze upon it and remember there is joy in the world. Absolutely. Little tiny horses, go ahead, get it all out. Yell at the tiny horse instead of your partner and I thought that was a creative idea. Thank you Jeff wseaski. Just wanted to say his name. I did. I'm excited about our next guest. Our very next guest. He can do it all of you know him from "The wire" and now a new show "The breaks" and new album, please welcome Mack Wilds. ??? Hi. Good to see you. You got it going on. So happy for you. So happy for you. Wow. How you doing? Whoo! He can do it all as a new album that is coming out. Yes. Just wrapped up season one of "The breaks" set in the '90s. Was there something about the decade that you were brought to -- didn't know about. You know what, I think the biggest thing I didn't know about was how much -- how close everybody in hip-hop was. It was such a crazy time. Everybody in hip-hop knew each other. Everybody knew tupac and biggie. You never knew how they collided and loved hip-hop so much. Speak of that method man plays your daddy. In yes. He's from Staten Island. You're from Staten Island. What was it like him playing your daddy. If you know method man he's probably the craziest uncle you can think of. So to actually see him like play a father and like be a strict dad, I'm like that's not you, man. But he's amazing, man. He is an amazing man and every time we get on set we make magic. Your dad is amazing himself. Yeah. You've got fond memories of something he did with you. Yeah, growing up in -- growing up back home you know my dad would throw these big barbecues like big block parties, oh, my god. Like probably the talk of the entire summer. Like and everybody in the whole neighborhood would come out and, you know, have fun and he would always do it around my birthday so it felt like a -- What was his specialty at the barbecue. Oh, what. Everything. Potato salad. Barbecue chicken, macaroni and cheese, my mother's fried chicken. Yo, it's ridiculous. Next one we do one I'll bring you some by. I didn't know Jay Z was your cousin. More like an uncle. More like an uncle. That's a good uncle. No, he's -- you know, he's kind of just been like one of the yard began angels of my career. Somebody I've always looked up to and like if I ever needed any like real mentorship. What's the best advice he's ever given you? Oh, man. Honestly, he told me one thing that Ed burns also told me, less is more. You know, you undersell and you overachieve. Oh. I like that. And you've done it. We saw in the rock boys video with Jay Z. You were in the Adele video "Hello." Yes. I mean, you're doing it, man. All praises to god, man. All braises to god. That blows me away. What I remember from the '90s, man, you're so young. I mean, again I was a kid back then, man, so even like doing "The breaks" or anything like that, you know, I get an opportunity to go back and re-create what I saw, what I idolized as a kid, all of these guys making wu-tang, everybody. It was amazing. So when you think about it, I know you'll undersell what do you want to overdeliver on? What's your dream? Just pure creativity, man. My biggest thing, the one thing I love to do bigger than anything, music, acting, everything is creating. Like I love to create so you'll definitely see a lot more of that. We know that. Thanks for coming in. "Afterhours." What's the music. So, the project, the project "Afterhours." I was kind of recording it at the same time we were shooting both shows, "Shots fired" and "The breaks" and it was crazy because I just kind of -- I was inspired by the nighttime and how things look different and feel different at night so, you know, like a text message at 2:00 A.M. Is different than a text message at 2:00 P.M. Just letting you know. Oh, yeah. So, just talking about all of those feelings and all the thoughts and ideas that kind of lay on you during the nighttime, I kind of used all of that to create an album. That's why it's called "Afterhours." All right. Love it. Great to have you here.

