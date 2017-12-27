Transcript for Teens charged with murder after dropping sandbag off overpass

We'll turn to the fourteen agers facing murder charges after throwing a sandbag off a highway killing a man below. Ear Good morning Dan and Paula. A young man is dead and fourteens charged with murder. Police say they spotted the boys running from the scene. This morning five families shattered. Reporter: A deadly case of mischief turning into murder charges against fourteens. 911 what's your emergency? Something hit my car. It hit my son. Reporter: Police say the boys stood on this overpass and tossed a sandbag below. That slamming through the windshield of a car crashing down on 22-year-old passenger marquise Byrd. He later died from his injuries. Prosecutors saying the teens would be held accountable. The state will be bringing forward a homicide charge on all four of theouth involved. Reporter: Mr. Byrd was engaged. He was traveling to Toledo to meet friends before the holiday. His death comes after five teens in Flint, Michigan were charged with second degree murder after police say they flung rocks on this highway killing Kenneth white. The teens in the Ohio case have not entered pleas as of now. They have pleaded not guilty to earlier assault charges. They're egs pegted in court sometime this week. As you said five families completely torn apart. How do you teach your kids not to throw things off a bridge? Now we have to. Thank you very much.

