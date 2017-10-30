Transcript for Teens' Halloween prank sparks controversy

real early in the morning. Back with that Halloween prank providing a town in Jersey -- two teens dressed as bushes hiding in a local park. Scaring people, folks, as they passed by and Diane Macedo, you have more. You were really talking about it this morning. We were, yes. Because here's the thing, the teens say they just wanted to make people smile but now they could face criminal charges in this and the gist is simple. They look like swamp thing and hide in the bushes and when people walk by they jump by and scare them or stand up and say hi and people are looking to see why the bush is talking to them. Now some people are loving it and think it's fun and creative. But the county does not think it's so funny. You know, the county is essentially it's all fun and games until someone falls and sues the county and they are also expressing concerns somebody could have a heart attack if they do get scared and so they're stepping up the number of officers patrolling the park and say if they catch these guys in action, they will be arrested. All right. For what? The worst thing happening in your town you're probably doing all right. What are the charges? One was trespassing and the other, I believe, was harassment. It's Halloween. I'm with you, Diane. It seems like all good fun to me. I suppose I can understand the concern. It does feel like there are worse things they could be doing. We've seen a lot of people this weekend showing their Halloween costumes getting all scared of things. They're not shouting at people from a park. Some of my favorites -- Bruce Willis was my favorite. Him and his assist Tant were dressed as the creepy twins from "The shining." Gwyneth paltrow and Kristen bell mocked their own movies and Kristen dressed as Elsa on orders of her daughter and Gwyneth is the final scene in the movie "Seven" I'm hoping is not a request by any of her children. Spoiler alert for anyone who doesn't know how that ends. That is Ellie Goulding unrecognizable as dolly parton. Good dolly parton. Nailed it. Oh, my god. You got in on the ago. I am a big fan of Halloween. This is my costume. That's you? Edward scissorhands. Johnny Depp? How long did that take. It took me about an hour or half to do the makeup but the whole process was fun. This is a little bit of the making of but my poor husband was waiting outside for me to finally be@ ready. I usually put cat ears on or something, I'm impressed -- You took it seriously. Did you have to use a spatula? Yeah. I was using soap to cover my eyebrows. This is what I'm googling at 9:00 on Saturday night. Are you big on Halloween. I do. I love the idea of dressing in cost tomb. Immediate icebreaker and maybes for a fun story afterward and some great pictures. Well, have you been here for ours? I have not been here. I'm very excited. I don't even know what anyone is being. I'm -- the suspense is killing me. You'll have to wait and see tomorrow. You can volunteer for next year. George. You want to give up yours. In a heartbeat. Thank you. Thanks so much, Diane. Have fun.

