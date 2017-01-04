Transcript for Terror groups may have airport-screening equipment to test bombs

Cold out there, we do want to start with a new security concern about airplane travel. ABC news has learned there is now U.S. Intelligence suggesting terrorists have obtained airport security screening equipment and maybe using it to figure out how to sneak explosives into electronic devices and past airport security. Monot what you want to hear and Gloria Riviera has more from D.C. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning to you, Dan, Cecilia. The specific devices in question we're talking about are laptops, tablet, anything bigger than a cell phone really and the chief concern is that technology is now being shared among terrorist organizations on both developing these types of devices and getting them past airport security. New U.S. Intelligence suggesting terrorists obtained airport security screening equipment. Sources familiar with the matter telling ABC news, this in efforts to test their ability to conceal explosives inside electronic devices and avoid detection. We don't know what level of technology ISIS may have gotten its hands on. But if it was around an airport they captured in Syria or Iraq it probably wasn't cutting edge and probably not the same level of capability or sophistication you would find. Reporter: Recently banning electronics from the cabins of jetliners flying from eight Middle Eastern countries including several allies. A response to intelligence suggesting ISIS is developing new explosives small enough to place inside electronics. What they're trying to do here is put a bomb in a laptop so that when it's x-rayed, it doesn't appear like they've taken out the inside of the laptop and just packed it with explosives. Reporter: The department of homeland security saying in a statement, evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation. We use a robust security system that employs multiple layers of security both seen and unseen. U.S. Authorities conducted a series of tests to evaluate intelligence, they took action based on ongoing concern ISIS continues to be focused on developing ways to smuggle explosives onto commercial airliners, Dan, Cecilia. Gloria, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.