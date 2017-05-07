Transcript for Tesla announces low-cost car rollout ahead of schedule

On our big board today, big news from Tesla. Just days away now from producing its first mass market car. The model 3. Yes, CEO Elon Musk on Monday announcing the highly anticipated low cost automobile expected to begin rolling off the factory floor this Friday and that's two weeks ahead of schedule. Becky Worley joins us now with more on this. And, Becky, let's begin. Musk hasn't announced what he's going to be doing. We know there is a huge demand for the car. We've seen the lines. You've been to the factory. Do you think they can keep up with it. Elon Musk may be the most interesting man of our time. I mean, you've just said he promises big and he mostly delivers. The plan, it's in Fremont, California. The robotics completely state of the art. Tesla says they want to produce 20,000 cars a month by the end of this year but this is the same factory where Tesla had delays in producing their SUV, the model X. So only time will tell. All right. We know that Teslas are known for being high performing cars and they normally have come with a very high price tag. Tell us about the cost of the model 3. This is an electric car, Amy, that's in the crucial midprice category. Sticker price, $35,000. But a lot of optional bells and whistles, enhanced autopilot. Full self-driving capability. A charger for your home. That price could skyrocket by $10,000. Now, Tesla hasn't released the price of these add-ons yet but we're estimating based on the prices for their other cars but let me talk to you about that autopilot add-on. After trying it out, I will never buy another car without it. Autopilot completely took the edge off driving in traffic. Game changer, guys. Really. That is a big sell. A lot of investors have been impressed by Tesla. We've seen their stock run up. They're betting on the fact this is going to disrupt the entire auto industry? We're looking at competitors like the Chevy volt and Nissan leaf. In the model 3 sells big, a watershed moment for all electric cars. And, remember, Tesla is now worth $58 billion. More than GM, Ford and BMW. Wow. That's incredible. See what happens on Friday to all of those stock numbers. All right, thanks so much. We appreciate it. Becky.

