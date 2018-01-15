Transcript for Test-driving Tesla Model 3 as waitlist and anticipation build

We're back on this Monday morning with an exclusive look at the brand-new Tesla electric car. The model 3 is rolling into show rooms. Customers lining up just to see them. Our Becky Worley was the first TV reporter to get behind the wheel. The price tag has a lot of people excited. Reporter: Oh, you're so right, Paula. It's all about the price. $35,000. To get into an electric car that looks as you can see, so different. And it's really exciting for people because it's the first look at the autonomous driving. The semiautonomous driving that Tesla calls autopilot. That has demand accelerating. ??? What do you think? You like the car? Reporter: Unveiled like a rock star. The mold 3 is Tesla's first foray into electrifying the mass market. Other Teslas start at $68,000. The model 3 is a lot less. In terms of price, it will be $35,000. Reporter: That's about the same price as gas sedans from Hyundai and Ford. This weekend's unveiling drawing curious drivers. These cars are different. Tesla reps say it's like going from a blackberry to an iPhone. First thing you snoets the screen. Totally different way to interact with your car. Then, the car's electric. You go past gas stations and you laugh. And what blows your mind? It's driving itself right now. What Tesla calls autopilot. My hands are off the steering wheel. My feet are off the pedals. Auto pilot is a semiautonomous driving system that does not drive the car but helps you drive the car more comfortably. Reporter: For me, it takes the edge off in traffic. The drive sir still in charge. And responsible. Like during this lane change. Oops. Whoa. I don't like that. It's not autonomous driving. It's driver assistance. Tesla says over 500,000 people have paid $1,000 deposit to reserve a model 3. And this cup frl emerald hills is among them. We've been on the list since the first day. We're excited to have an affordable electric car. Reporter: But when they'll receive the car is the question. Critics have complained about production and delivery delays. The base model, $a 35,000 version, won't be manufacturered until later this year. While customers wait for production to speed up. Speed is not a problem for the car itself. For a sedan this price, the acceleration is -- significant. ??? She's a silver lining ??? Reporter: Whoo-hoo! It's pep py, as my kids said there the backseat. There have been complaints. Like how the windshield wipers work. This is a compute per. They updated the car a few weeks ago and changed how the windshield wipers work. It's evolving all the time. It's a whole new way to think about cars, Paula. It's a software update. Almost. I'm glad to see you're not driving tdri driving the car right now. Let's on back to auto pilot. It's going the change lanes for you? Yeah, Ian is driving the car for us right now. It's in autopilot. You can see his hands are just rest tong wheel. His feet are off the ped Dallas. No gas pedal. It's an accelerator. Watch what happens when he hits the blinker. He'll make a lane change. But the car steers into the other lane for us. I'm nervous, Becky. Reporter: Noi know. But it's amazing. That takes the edge off, this semiautonomous driving. Real quick, room for calm of car seats? Absolutely. This is a family car. With a little bit of get up. And Becky is sold.

