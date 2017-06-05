Transcript for A Texas beauty queen faces backlash after winning crown

But first here the pageant winner facing a beauty backlash. The woman crowned miss black university of Texas taking criticism for her biracial heritage and the color of her skin. And Adrienne is here with the story for us. Hi, Adrienne. Reporter: Hello. Yes, in the end this young lady was chosen to wear the crown but it did come with a lot of criticism. It was supposed to be a time of celebration. Contestant number five, Rachael malonson. Reporter: University of Texas at Austin senior Rachael malonson entering her first pageant and being crowned. When they announced my name, the first thing I honestly thought was wow. Reporter: But for the new miss black U.T., her win was complicated by controversy. It's definitely been a mix of emotions. Reporter: Just hours after Rachael received the title hosted by kappa alpha psi backlash came pouring in on social media. I felt I didn't have any privacy and I just started crying. Reporter: The college senior catching major heat on Twitter tweets reading she should not have won because of the color of her skin. One user writing, of course, they picked the lightest biracial girl to win. Another saying, if you saw this girl out in like public somewhere and had to guess her race, the last thing you'd say is black. One moment I'm on cloud nine thinking, wow, all this hard work I put into was showindicated and the next minute I'm not black enough. Reporter: The 22-year-old says growing up multiethnic thee began being questioned about her heritage at an early age. There is a way to have a larger conversation about race, about colorism, about blackness without attacking her. Reporter: Rachael says despite this controversy, she's grateful for the encouragement she's received. A lot of people who know me and those who don't even know me started having my back. It's turned into a beautiful thing that has reminded me I have the ability to impact people in a positiveway. Reporter: So, the guidelines for the pageant do include being of african-americanh heritage. The fraternity that hosted the scholarship pageant releasing a statement, I want to read a part. She not only does qualify on that basis but she is fully deserving of the title saying on the basis of her scroll last tick and they stand with Rachael malonson. What a conversation. It's a big conversation and

