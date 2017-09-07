Transcript for Texas bounty hunters under fire after wrong man apprehended

Outrageous confrontation playing out on a front yard in Texas. Bounty hunters moved in quite violently and M and that they claim was on their wanted list and allegedly terrorized his family as well on ABC's aerial Russia joins us with the story this morning good morning area out good morning Dan and Paula it was a mistake. It left an innocent man and a hands a bounty hunters and his family fearing for their lives the entire incident caught on camera. This chaotic scene playing out near Houston how good. 22 year old chemo felt saying to bounty hunter suddenly ran out of car and put him in cops showed how Harry. He comes sword isn't gone wrong. Already consuming get out the car. His wife told his parents rushing outside my house drama the allegedly publishing and fell nearly seven year old father at mop. I guess one of those bones broken his ribs and fractured. And pepper spraying his mother and the call handling and it shows the bounty hunter. I'm sells black and Haiti with a hot they're hitting him with a look at Edmonton and he. My how. Smart brief. In eighty and cell was released no valid warrants no charges for any crime. The bounty hunters violated a number. Procedures that should've fallen. Surprise the rest by bounty hunter not uncommon. But some turning deadly. This innocent 24 year old man killed two months ago in Tennessee after a bail Bondsman open fire on the wrong car. Bounty hunters have to understand that bigger focus on the suspect. Can put the public in harm's way. And felt a wife tells us their family is afraid to leave their home and there are even thinking of moving so far no charges had been filed against the Texas bounty hunters. We reached out to their manager who did not wish to comment on us. Seemingly not over there family now thinks pretty strict Nvidia thinks area.

