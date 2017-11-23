Transcript for Thanksgiving 911: Side dishes and desserts

Thanksgiving brain trust, Rocco Dispirito, Sandra Lee and Eddie Jackson. Viewers have been tweeting and posting cooking questions to "Gma's" Facebook and our chefs are here to answer. Eddie, let me start with you. Lisa wants to know what is your best green vegetable side dish? I love doing mushroom glazed Brussels sprouts so what I do is take soy sauce and I cook it down with a little balsamic. easy peasy, right? I love the way it smells. Sugar, a little garlic. Sugar. Just to sweeten it up. Strain it so we have a glaze and pour over my Brussels sprouts that I cooked off with some onions. Nice. Love them. Thank you. Everybody, we just learned how to make Brussels sprouts unhealthy. How do you fry them? Sandra, robin says I'm tired of the usual apple and pumpkin pies. What's an alternative? Everybody has great cakes an the house. I'll take a carrot cake and maybe some apples and walnuts just what you have in the kitchen and be any kind of cake and then -- then it gets better. Ooh. Then a little bit of pudding, now, this is out abouterscotch, vanilla, whatever you like and put milk in there and just a whisk and then let that thicken up a little bit. Pour that all over. Wow. Now, think about it, I like to use a frozen cake so anything in the freezer, a store bought, I am Sandra Lee and bake that off into the oven but you could do doughnuts, anything frozen would be good. That's almost as unhealthy as

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.