Transcript for More Thanksgiving tips from chefs Eddie Jackson, Rocco DiSpirito and Sandra Lee

We have an amazing audience here and we have the rock star chefs with us helping us with our Thanksgiving woes as we're getting everything together. Sandta, you were so rudely interrupted as we went to break. Dan's fault. No, it was Dan. We were going to@ get pie help for first-time pie makers? Super easy. This is a pie that doesn't even need to be baked. Well, it bakes for eight minutes in the oven. Okay, so this is going to be pumpkin, gingersnap, chiffon pie. Yum. Easy. All right. You'll take your gingersnap cookies and put them in a food processor, melted butter. Sugar, pound that down in your baking dish. Bake it eight minutes 350 easy. Okay. Take it out let it cool then in this bowl what I have is cream cheese, pumpkin pie spice and pukin. Okay. You whisk that together. In this bowl you're going to have evaporated milk a little warmed. A little heated. A little warmed. Some sugar. It is 4:00 A.M. A little sugar and some pumpkin pie spice and go in there and stir that together and combine the two. Put it back into your gingersnap crust and all you do -- Smells so good. Like the holiday. Like Thanksgiving. It's the holiday season. Great. That goes into your pie crust and into the fridge, 30 minutes, you're done. Put it in the fridge. The only thing you have to bake is the crust. Perfect. I love it. And the most beautiful smells. Oh, my gosh, I can do that. Everyone can do that. Let's take another spin on the wheel to see what else we'll find. Spin, wheel, spin. All right. Eddie, Chris on Facebook wanting a different way to make a green bean casserole as we do not like mushrooms. All right, all right, I'll make you a believer in this. We have a little mushroom going on but we'll jazz it up with feta and make a bechamel to give it that creaminess and take some French green beans store bought as Sandra would say. Semi home made. I'll give you more room to cook. And add that to it. Wow. That looks good. Way better -- That does look good. And top it with some shredded sweet potato and bake it off until it's nice and crispy, 25 minutes at 375. Shredded sweet potato. That's great. You had me at shredded sweet potato. You like that. 0eddie, you're an evil genius. Our final spin, let's go for it. Let's do the spin. And it lands on Rocco. All right. We got another Turkey question. I'm only cooking for a few people, actually, no, this is coming from somebody in our audience, I apologize. Sydney right there. Hey, Sydney. How are you? Hi, hi, Rocco. Me and my sister are only cooking for a few family members so didn't buy a whole Turkey. Too late for us to get one? No, it's not too late. You could cook a Turkey breast. Most like light meat or breast meat so make Turkey breast and toughing in the same pan and use sweet Italian sausage and chop up the acorn squash. Don't use bread or corn bread or any empty calories. Chestnuts. Apple cider and chicken stock, coconut milk and salt, pepper and herbs. Mix that all together. Take your Turkey breast and lay it right on top. Just lay it right on top. Cook for 45 minutes or so and you're done. This is what you end up with. Beautiful. Very nice. You didn't haveime to make a gravy cook sweet potatoes with it and put a sweet potato in the blender with the drippings and make an instant gravy. Dan, you are smart. Stepping back. Stepping back. There you go. Yeah. Instant gravy. There you go. Beautiful. Oh, wow. Look at that. We have to try this. Yes. Thank you. Thank you all of our 911 experts for such good hands, everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.