Theresa May loses conservative seats in UK election

May is facing calls to resign as prime minister after losing a crucial number of Conservative Party seats in an election she hoped would increase her majority in Parliament.
0:46 | 06/09/17

Transcript for Theresa May loses conservative seats in UK election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

