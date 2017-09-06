-
Now Playing: UK prime minister: London attacker was known to authorities, British-born
-
Now Playing: UK Prime Minister Theresa May calls for general election on June 8
-
Now Playing: Cameron to Quit Wednesday; Theresa May to Be New British PM
-
Now Playing: Jurors hear Cosby's side of alleged sexual assault for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Federal prosecutors suggest Reality Winner harbored dark thoughts
-
Now Playing: Could Trump face an obstruction of justice charge?
-
Now Playing: Theresa May loses conservative seats in UK election
-
Now Playing: Corey Lewandowski calls Comey 'the deep state in Washington'
-
Now Playing: Comey's testimony leaves questions unanswered
-
Now Playing: Comey accuses Trump of lying about him, FBI
-
Now Playing: Will Arnett 'called a lot of favors in' for celeb judges on 'Gong Show'
-
Now Playing: Billboard releases the top summer songs since 1958
-
Now Playing: Chef Roy Yamaguchi prepares Hawaiian recipes
-
Now Playing: Standup comedian Katherine Ryan talks Netflix special
-
Now Playing: 'Lethal Weapon' cast reunites for 30th anniversary of the classic buddy cop film
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Outdoor summer fun
-
Now Playing: New warnings after tick-related death
-
Now Playing: First look at Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Mary Poppins Returns'
-
Now Playing: Alleged NSA leaker due in court
-
Now Playing: Comey testimony expected to be a historical moment