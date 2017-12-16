Transcript for Things you need to know before adopting a family pet

effects of everyday acids. It's "Pop news" and one of our favorite people, ESPN's Tony Reali in for Adrienne this weekend. How are you doing? "Pup news." Get with the program. There's no place like home for the holidays and the holidays this year may be with one of these furry friends. We'll talk about the holiday gift of a pet in your life. Ma Matthew Carroll is here with advice. Good morning. A few things better than a Christmas morning surprise when you want to surprise them. A pet under the tree. Is that a good idea. A great idea but what you make sure you want to do is have the family pick out the pet together so pet under the tree instead of a pet under the tree put a collar under the tree or doggie sweater. Good idea. So all the kids and family know what the idea is. After the holiday. You head down to your local shelter. It is a lifetime commitment. Absolutely. It's 15 to 20-year commitment. And you want to make sure the whole family is on board and you know what, there's nothing better than going to the shelter with your kid, with your wife and husband and picking out that animal together. Bonding experience. So you go to the adoption agency together. What should the family be thinking when picking somebody out. Make sure you pick an animal for your lifestyle. Again, we have adoption counselors on the floor every day speaking to the people that come in and make sure we find the best fit for you and your family so if your family likes to get out and run, labs, hounds, these dogs are active. They want to go out and run and play. Maybe your family is a couch potato. Bulldogs are great. Dan, sorry, Dan. Should Ron get a St. Bernard. To rescue me. Oh, yeah. Absolutely. I get lost all the time. Randy is ready to read a script for me. Who else do we have. You're holding Randy. I'm holding ralphie right here. Both of these animals, all the animals on set today. Harry. That's Harry and down at the end is Marley. All of them -- all from a large breeding facility in the midwest. We rescued about a week and a half ago. Great idea. Next weekend, sponsored by zappos for good free adoptions for approved adopters. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, all free adoptions for approved adopters. Every time you single one you save two lives, the animal you save and to open up space for another one. We move on to our next pop right here and I'm not going to -- I'm going to read it out. Let me read it to the en. Have you ever cheated on your partner when watching your favorite series on Netflix? By cheating we mean jumping ahead of your partner, sneaking in an episode and maybe watch one or two episodes and come back and say, wait a second. I thought we were on episode four, not five. Netflix released its most cheated series of 2017. Number three, "Stranger things." The series everybody can't stop watching -- My husband loves it. He's been watching it. He's been watching. Number two, "13 reasons why" and number one, the most cheated on series, the crisis of conscious is "Narcos." Watching any, beware. I cheated on my husband with "Ozark." It's so good then I tried to rewind it to the point and he -- He caught you. Called me out. Red-handed. It's never the crime, it's the cover-up. I was not smooth. Tony, thanks for being here. Thank you very much. Thanks to Mike for being here. We'll be back with more "Gma" tomorrow morning right here on ABC. Announcer: Live from wcvb-tv

