Transcript for Thousands rally for Women's March

of the group trying to make a DACA deal he'll weigh in on where things stand. As the president was even sconced in the white house protesters marched. Eva pilgrim joins us in stud studio. What did you see? This isn't a New York or U.S. Thing. There 250 marches expected. Reporter: Across the country huge crowds, hundreds of thousands packing in calling for change. From Philadelphia to San Francisco, Dallas to Toronto, almost 200,000 people in new York alone. Stretching as far as the eye can see people lined up to March for blocks here in New York City. This year's March falling on the one-year anniversary of president trump's inauguration. The president tweeting about his success celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place. Just marching for his future really. Reporter: Some protesting the president's policies. Others joining the growing me too movement and time's up campaign as more women come forward breaking their silence on sexual harassment and assault. In L.A. Celebrities turning out in force. Natalie portman opening up about her own experience at 13 years old. Small comments about my body to more threatening deliberate statements. Reporter: Scarlett Johansson taking Ames at James Franco. Franco wearing a times up pin at the golden globes. How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while while privately preying on people who have no power. Reporter: Viola Davis calling on all Americans to stand up for each other. Your job as an American citizen is not just to fight for your rights, it's to fight for the right of every individual. More marches are planned for today including a power to the polls March. That happens in Las Vegas. You saw some trump supporters. There were a handful of trump supporters. A lot were marching in support of the me too movement. Thank you so much. Appreciate it. We want to move to the governor of Missouri fighting

