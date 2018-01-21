-
Now Playing: Hundreds of thousands of women march in major cities
-
Now Playing: Women's March fills streets of cities across the country
-
Now Playing: Ed Sheeran announces engagement to secret girlfriend Cherry Seaborn
-
Now Playing: The NFL Playoffs kick off today to determine who plays in the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: What to expect from the 2018 SAG awards
-
Now Playing: Was billionaire couple murdered by multiple killers?
-
Now Playing: The viral shirtless Olympic sensation covers up to chase skiing dream
-
Now Playing: Federal officials say flu epidemic has killed at least 30 children
-
Now Playing: Thousands rally for Women's March
-
Now Playing: Latest on the government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Parenting resolutions for a happier family
-
Now Playing: New details and images emerge as parents face abuse charges
-
Now Playing: Day four of victim testimonies against ex-USA gymnastics doctor
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates new person of interest in Las Vegas massacre
-
Now Playing: Flu epidemic worsens with reports of 30 children dead from the illness
-
Now Playing: Government shutdown begins; how it affects ordinary Americans
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Patriots fan offers Tom Brady his right hand to play
-
Now Playing: Sarah Jessica Parker talks 'hard conversations' amid the #MeToo movement
-
Now Playing: Fall Out Boy performs 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)'
-
Now Playing: Fall Out Boy rocks out to 'Hold Me Tight or Don't' live on 'GMA'